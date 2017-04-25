Symphony honors young musicians

The Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artists Competition took place Saturday, April 22 at Trinity Church in Torrington. Following the competition concert clarinetist Kara Friedman from Bristol Eastern High School was awarded first prize, violinist Elliott Davis from Avon High School was awarded second prize, and violinist Alexandra Goldblatt from Farmington High School was awarded third prize. The winners receive cash prizes and have been invited to perform in the orchestra at its upcoming May concerts. Bridget de Moura Castro was the competition pianist. According to Nutmeg Symphony Orchestra Music Director Marshall Brown, a press release reported, ‘The winners exemplified an incredibly high level of musical maturity, confidence and warmth of sound. Listening to their performances was an absolute joy.’ From the left, Bridget de Moura Castro, Elliott Davis, Kara Friedman, and Alexandra Goldblatt.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

