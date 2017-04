Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, Inc. is now accepting 3 and 4 year old applications for fall enrollment at its 339 West St. location. Bristol Preschool is a non-profit, NAEYC accredited agency funded by the Office of Early Childhood and the United Way of West Central Connecticut. Tuition is based upon a sliding fee scale depending on family size and income. Breakfast, lunch and snack are provided at no additional cost. For more information, call (860) 314-0597.

