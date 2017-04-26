Chamber offering trip to Tuscany

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced that they will be working with CI Destinations to offer a fully escorted tour of the awe inspiring region of Tuscany. Experience the culture of Italy by exploring Florence, Pisa, Lucca, Siena, San Gimignano, Montecatini, and the Chianti Region with the Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday, May 8, the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and CI Destinations will host an informative Tuscany presentation at 5:30 p.m. at 200 Main St. in Bristol. Interested individuals are encouraged to attend CI Destinations will go over the day by day itinerary, trip highlights, inclusions, cost, and optional trips. A free tour to Cinque Terre will be given to everyone who attends (value of $149 per person).

The trip departs on Oct. 24 and returns Nov. 2 and includes round trip airfare, airline fuel surcharges, taxes and fees, seven nights first class hotel, 10 meals, sightseeing, admissions per itinerary, professional tour manager, baggage handling, and hotel transfers for $2,899. Save $100 if you put your deposit down by May 31.

Tuscany is home to some of the most famous tourist attractions in all of Italy. The Tuscany region offers its numerous visitors the best of all things Italian starting with fine art. The capital, Florence, is considered the cradle of Renaissance, and now one of the richest cities of art and culture. Tuscany is famous for its world-class art collections, charming medieval hill towns, and sweeping hillsides full of vineyards.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to discover all that Tuscany has to offer. Tuscany is what many people around the world envision as a true representation of Italy. We will take it all in as the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce brings the dream of traveling to Tuscany to life,” said Cindy Scoville, president/CEO.

For $599 more, participants can add on an optional two night Rome post tour extension, which includes deluxe motor coach, two breakfasts, Rome city tour, and professional tour director. Space is limited so sign up early to secure your seat.

For more information, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4720 or visit www.centralctchambers.org/events. The full itinerary and reservation form are also available to download at www.centralctchambers.org/events.