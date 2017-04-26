Dining listings, starting April 28

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

‘FROM THE VINE, A WINE TASTING EVENT.’ 6:30 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Imagine Nation, a Museum Early Learning Center. Maple End Package Store will be providing guests with a variety of wines and spirits to taste. Wide selection of appetizers and desserts served. Silent auction. “Creativity Stations.” Benefits the Early Learning Center’s educational initiatives. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $50. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting. (860) 540-3160 or doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

SOUTHINGTON

A SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Event will feature baked potatoes with toppings such as cheese, broccoli, bacon and more or “Garbage Can,” or homemade chicken soup as well as dessert and beverages. Silent auction will offer gift baskets and gift cards to local businesses. Supports the mission work to help families affected by Hurricane Sandy. First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. $7 per person, free for children younger than 5. Tickets at the door (860) 628-8121.