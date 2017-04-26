Kids listings, starting April 28

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

MAY 1-5

BRISTOL

READING WITHOUT WALLS. Challenge that encourages readers to explore books of diverse voices, genres, and formats. Earn certificates for participating. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

BRISTOL

‘CREATE WITH PASSION AND PURPOSE.’ 6 to 8 p.m. An exhibit of artwork created by the Early Learning Center and community preschools. It will feature a “Gallery Walk” featuring children’s art work. Free healthy snacks provided by the Bristol School Readiness Council and the Bristol Early Childhood Alliance. All preschool and kindergarten students will receive small gift while supplies last. Participants can go across the street to the Bristol Board of Education, 129 Church St., to view the artwork created by Bristol Public School students in grades K to 12. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. (860) 314-1400.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

CELEBRATE CINDO DE MAYO WITH PATTY THE LIBRARY PANDA BEAR. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Library will launch a new database, Mango Languages, an online language-learning system that offers 60 foreign language courses and 17 English courses. Live mariachi music, themed refreshments, crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

STAR WARS DAY. Visit the children’s department to make and take Star Wars crafts. Go on a Star Wars scavenger hunt. Win prizes. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL PLAINVILLE FISHING DERBY. 8:30 to 11 a.m. Limited to Plainville children 5 to 15. Paderewski Park, Plainville. Pre-registration is required. Town Hall Lobby Tuesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. or Plainville Public Library Children’s Department from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast items will be available for sale by Middle School of Plainville. Sponsored by Plainville Conservation Commission.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.

JULY 15, JULY 29, AUG. 26

OTHER

2017 SUMMER BASEBALL CLINICS. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the New Britain Bees. Open to ages 7 to 14. Learn the fundamentals of fielding, running, throwing, and hitting from members of the team and coaching staff. New Britain Stadium, 230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain. $70 per session, $120 for two, $125 for all three. (860) 860-826-2337, info@nbbees.com

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.