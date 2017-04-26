Miscellaneous listings, starting April 28

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

BRISTOL

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. to midnight. Dance. Buffet. Dress to impress. Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

APRIL 28-29

BRISTOL

‘THE BLACK SLEEP’ AND ‘THE FOUR SKULLS OF JONATHAN DRAKE.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou movie series. Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon,” all shown on film not video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org

MAY 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY THOMAS MAYER OF SOUTHINGTON. ‘Florida Scenes.’ Retired public school art teacher. The Gallery at The Orchads, Community Room on the second floor, at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

BRISTOL

CINCO DE MAYO PARTY TO LAUNCH ARRIVAL OF MANGO LANGUAGES ONLINE LANGUAGE LEARNING SYSTEM. 6 p.m. All ages. Live mariachi music. Themed refreshments. Arts and crafts activities for children. Mango is free for all library patrons and can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection. Mango offers access to 60 foreign language course and 17 English courses. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787.

‘HISTORY OF WOMEN’S SPORTS IN BRISTOL.’ 7 p.m. Held by the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame. Five Hall of Fame women athletes, chaired by Joann Galati, retired coach athletic director and former femae players and coaches in Bristol, Tami Chapman, Beth Lafferty, Gail Ericson, and Debbie James. Moderator for the event will be Tom Monahan. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Light refreshments. Audience participation.

SOUTHINGTON

16TH ANNUAL SCRABBLE CHALLENGE AND SILENT AUCTION. 6 to 9 p.m. Benefit for Literacy Volunteers of Central Connecticut. Participants play in teams of 6 to 10. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per player. (860) 229-7323, lvcoffice@gmail.com, www.literacycentral.org

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. Drop-in at 6:30 p.m. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own coloring supplies if desired. Plainville Public Library, Peter F. Chase Auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill. (860) 517-9886.

MAY 5-6

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 admission charge on Friday only.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN BUS TRIP. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. Leaves PHS, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville at 4 p.m. and leaves casino at 11 p.m. $40 per person includes bus fare, $15 food voucher, and $10 free bet. (860) 205-9911, (860) 712-0424.

SOUTHINGTON

THE SPRING GATHERING OF THE WOMEN OF THE ELCA IN THE HARTFORD/ CENTRAL AND EASTERN CONFERENCES. 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is “The Compassion of God is Boundless 2017.” Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St., Southington. $20, includes morning coffee and refreshments, a luncheon, two workshops and the closing worship service. This event is open to all women of any denomination. Register. (860) 620-4166, tcarlson01@snet.net. Deadline May 3.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. Entertainment, the Beaudoin Brothers. Pasta buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes. Nuchies, Central Street, Bristol. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru MAY 5

OTHER

‘SPRINGTIME SHOWCASE.’ Art by Paul Baylock, Jon Bristol, Southington’s Clinton Deckert, Jacquelyn Etling, Florin Ion Firimita, Southington’s Sean Michanczyk, Andre Rochester, Greg Shea, Southington’s Eric Stegmaier, Cheryl Wilczak. Fire House Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. (203) 306-0016.

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

MARIA MONGILLO BEDNARZ OF PLANTSVILLE, ANGELA ORSENE OF CHESHIRE. Art exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.