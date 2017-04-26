Obituaries: Barbara Coderre

Barbara (Marsh) Coderre, 80, of Terryville, former Danbury resident, wife of John Coderre passed away Tuesday April 25, 2017 at home.

Barbara was born March 30, 1937 in Danbury, CT, daughter of the late Orman and Alice (Banks) Marsh.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Ronald Coderre of PA, Donald, John and Dennis Coderre of CT; her daughter, Deborah Coderre of CT; her brothers, Ralph Marsh of KS, Kenneth and Stephen Coderre, both of CT; her sister, Heidi Ford of KS, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, William and James Coderre.

A memorial service will be held 6:00P.M., Saturday April 29, 2017 at the Riverside Community Church, Oxford, CT. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com