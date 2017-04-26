Obituaries: Florence ‘Flo’ Walendoski

Florence “Flo” (Przygocki) Walendoski, 95, of Bristol, widow of Edward Walendoski Passed away Thursday April 20, 2017 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Florence was born September 6, 1921 in New Britain, CT, daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha (Grella) Przygocki. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Wallace Barnes of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and member of the church choir and Ladies Guild. Florence also visited nursing homes to spend time and pray with the residents.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and William Gawitt, of Bristol; her sister, Jane Dzielinski of Terryville; her grandchildren, Nathan Gawitt, Jay Gawitt and his wife Michelle, Benn Gawitt and his wife Erika; her great grandchildren, Mae, Amelia, Mylie, Owen, Vivian and Pearl. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Her family was her most precious possession.

A special thank you to Bristol Hospital Hospice, 2nd floor staff and cafeteria personnel at Ingraham Manor for their tender love and care.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday 10:00AM on May 20th at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Family members will greet guests at the church prior to Mass from 9:15AM until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Bristol Hospital, 222 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010 or Missionaries of Holy Apostles, 22 Prospect Hill Rd., Cromwell, CT 06414 for the Peruvian Center for Blindness. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com