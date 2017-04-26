Obituaries: Lucille ‘Lu’ Champa

Lucille “Lu” (Carrier) Champa, West Chester, PA, formerly of Everett St., Bristol, widow of Walter T. Champa, passed away peacefully in her 90th year on Sunday (April 23, 2017) in West Chester, PA. Lucille was born in Van Buren, ME on July 9, 1926. She was the youngest daughter of the late Felix and Josephine (Daigle) Carrier. Lucille was raised in Van Buren, ME before moving to Bristol as a young adult. She was a longtime Bristol resident raising her family and caring for her parents. Lucille will be especially remembered for her loving support of the elderly. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. In 2012, she relocated to West Chester, PA to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Lucille is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Janice Champa of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Janice and Joseph Hughes of West Chester, PA; five grandchildren: Ashley Hughes, Colleen Keating, Laura Hughes, Justin Champa, and Calvin Champa; a great-granddaughter, Shannon Keating; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge her friend and caregiver, Paula Maisonet. Lucille was predeceased by her five siblings: Romeo “John” Carrier, Armand Carrier, Ernest Carrier, Rita Ouellette, and Priscilla Rajtar. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit Friday April 28, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol, CT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (April 29, 2017) at 9 AM at Funk Funeral Home followed a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial contributions are welcome and should be made to Services for the Elderly, 321 New Britain Ave., Unionville, CT 06085. Please visit Lucille’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

