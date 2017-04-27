Bristol man arrested for domestic violence incident at Southington Days Inn

Pete Medina, 23, of Bristol, turned himself into Southington police on April 25 after learning there was a warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic violence investigation.

The investigation began on April 15, 2017 after an incident at the Days Inn at 30 Laning St. in Southington. Medina and the victim were involved in an argument at the hotel that escalated into a physical altercation. After the incident, Medina allegedly took the Victim’s vehicle without her permission.

The victim then contacted the police to report the incident, and Southington officers made contact with Medina. When the vehicle was returned, the victim reported damage to the navigation/center control panel that was estimated at $1,500.

During the course of the investigation, Medina also allegedly violated the terms of an active protective order. There were no injuries reported.

Medina was processed for violating a protective order, disorderly conduct, taking a motor vehicle without permission, and second degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $35,000 bond and presented in court on April 25.

Since this is a domestic violence incident, police are releasing no further details about the victim.