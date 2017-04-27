Obituaries: Dawn J. Fisher

Dawn J. (Holmstrom) Fisher, 69, of Berlin, formerly of Bristol, passed away at home on Monday, April 24, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born October 25, 1947 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Jabs) Holmstrom, Sr. Dawn was a graduate of BEHS class of 1965 and received her BA degree from the State University of New York at Oswego, in 1969. Dawn was employed as the Senior Marketing Communications Publications Manager for the Digital Equipment Corporation in MA for twenty years. Upon returning to CT, she was employed as a consultant editor and writer for various companies throughout the Hartford area. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol. Dawn had an ardent love of animals, particularly horses. She was an avid equestrian throughout her life and competed extensively in combined training/three day eventing for many years. She later switched to jumpers and in recent years, she has enjoyed carriage driving. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Fenn of Berlin, with whom she made her home, her brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Marcia Holmstrom of Ft. Mills, SC, two nieces Kimberly Fenn, PhD, of Lansing, MI, Tracey Townsend of Leominster, MA, and Tracey’s husband Brady of Leominster, MA, and two great nieces, Cassandra and Alexandra Townsend, both of Leominster, MA. The family would like to thank the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Team for their exceptional loving care and support of Dawn in the past year. Funeral services are private. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, has care of arrangements. Dawn’s family invites you to send a condolence message to her guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

