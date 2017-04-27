Tourism coalition speaks to local legislators

State Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) joined fellow members of the General Assembly’s Tourism Caucus in a meeting at the State Capitol earlier this week. The legislators heard from president of the Connecticut Tourism Coalition, Stephen Tagliatela, who warned that Connecticut risks losing tourism dollars to neighboring states unless the state provides more support for an industry that brings in $1.7 billion a year in tax revenues. While concern over the state budget crisis is prompting questions on funding for state tourism, the lawmakers agreed that tourism is an important part of the state and local economy.

