United Way to hold Joy of Sharing food drive in May

United Way of West Central Connecticut’s Annual Joy of Sharing Program has been providing food and toys to needy children, teens, and families in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, and Plymouth/Terryville for over 17 years.

In December 2016, United Way collected hundreds of food items for distribution to area food pantries.

After discussions with local partner agencies, United Way staff discovered that many local food pantries are inundated with food donations during the holiday season but struggle to fill their shelves during summer months. As a result, United Way is moving its annual Joy of Sharing Program’s Food Drive to May to coincide with its May 19 Day of Caring.

United Way is asking for your help to make positive changes in the lives of local individuals and families by donating non-perishable food items.

During summer months, low-income children do not receive a free breakfast and lunch at their local school, and local food pantries struggle to meet the increased demand for food.

The Joy of Sharing Food Drive will help provide numerous local families with summer meals.

If you and/or your company are willing to participate, donations will be accepted on the following dates/times:

Wednesday, May 17 – 4 to 6 p.m.,

Thursday, May 18 – 12 to 3 p.m., and

Friday, May 19 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Contact Kimberly Carmelich, Resource Development Coordinator, at United Way (860) 582-9559 X407 or kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org to sign up or with any questions.