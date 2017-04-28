BC boys impress by topping Platt

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MERIDEN– The Bristol Central boys track and field team wasted very little time against Platt on Monday, April 17 in a CCC South Blue division meet in Meriden as the Rams zipped up an impressive 111.5-38.5 win.

It was the second straight triumph for the track squad over an opponent from Meriden as Central blasted Maloney 121-26 the previous week and they are now 3-0 on the young season.

In all, the Rams collected a dozen first place tallies and besides the javelin event, Central had athletes seize top three spots all over the track and field.

Central freshman David Bowes showed his speed on the all-weather track at Platt, taking the 100 meters (11.2 seconds), 200 meters (23.8 seconds), and 400 meter (55.78 seconds) challenges.

Then he joined forces on the 4×100 squad as Delijah LaRonde, Jose Navedo, and Luis Medina took the event in 46.42 seconds.

In the hurdles, Elijah Ortiz won both events for the Rams.

The 110 challenge saw Ortiz nab first place in 18.36 seconds while in the 300, he was successful again in a time of 46.5 seconds.

In the discus, Mike Guzman made a throw of 100-0 even to win the field event and the speedy Medina was the long jump victor in 17-5.

In the two-mile adventure, Matt Roy showed poise and finished in first place at 11:05 while in the 800 meters, Alrick Grant took the top billing in 2:15.

In the other relays, Central won the races – sweeping the relays at the meet.

In the 4×800, Grant, Simon Andrews, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Hunter Damon-Smith won with a time of 9:08 and in the 4×400, the foursome of Kjornrattanawanich, Kaynan Conrod, Sean Fitzgerald, and Jose Navedo were the winners in 3:44.

Bristol Central 111.5, Platt 38.5 (March 17)

from Platt high school, Meriden

Top Finishers

4×800 – BC: Grant, Andrews, Kjornrattanawanich, H. Damon-Smith, 9:08

4×100 – BC: LaRonde, Bowes, Navedo, Medina 46.42

4×400 – BC: Kjornrattanawanich, Conrod, Fitzgerald, Navedo 3:44

100 meters – 1. Bowes (BC) 11.2, 2. Medina (BC) 11.4, 3. LaRonde (BC) 11.9

200 meters – 1. Bowes (BC) 23.79, 2. Medina (BC), 3. LaRonde (BC)

400 meters – 1. Bowes (BC) 55.78, 2. Kjornrattanawanich (BC), 3. Ramirez (BC)

800 meters – 1. Grant (BC) 2:15, 2. H. Damon-Smith (BC), 3. Mueller (Platt)

1600 meters – 1. Mueller (Platt) 4:54, 2. Roy (BC), 3. Petrosky (BC)

3200 meters – 1. Roy (BC) 11:05, 2. Petrosky (BC), 3. Funk (BC)

110 Hurdles – 1. Ortiz (BC) 17.36, 2. Melendez (Platt), 3. Navedo (BC)

300 Hurdles – 1. Ortiz (BC) 46.54, 2. Grumley (BC), 3. Navedo (BC)

Long Jump – 1. Medina (BC) 17-5, 2. Peterson (BC), 3. Jenkins (BC)

Triple Jump – 1. Melendez (Platt) 38-1, 2. Peterson (BC), 3. Graff (BC)/Hamden (Platt)

High Jump – 1. Melendez (Platt) 5-6, 2. Peterson (BC), 3. Graff (BC)

Pole Vault – 1. Melendez (Platt) 11-6, 2. Marcantonio (BC), 3. Funk (BC)

Shot Put – 1. Williams (Platt) 33-2, 2. Guzman (BC), 3. Gottschall (BC) 31-5.5

Discus – 1. Guzman (BC) 100-0, 2. Gottschall (BC), 3. Hernandez (Platt)

Javelin – 1. Guest Hernandez (Platt) 124, 2. Callaway (Platt), 3. Dixon (Platt)