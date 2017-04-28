Bees welcome record crowd

BIERFELDT HOMERS, BEES SWEPT IN DOUBLE HEADER

BOX SCORE GAME 1

BOX SCORE GAME 2

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees entertain 9,211 fans across 2 games; set attendance record of 6,501 in game 1of doubleheader! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

ATTENDANCE: In game 1 of today’s double header, 6,501 fans came to see the Bees play the Barnstormers. That is the record for the most fans to ever attend a single Bees game at New Britain Stadium.

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: Tied at 3 in the 7th, Lastings Milledge and Garrett Weber drove in 3 combined runs, giving Lancaster the 6-3 lead.

Game 2: Sean Halton hit a grand slam in the top of the 12th inning for Lancaster to give the Barnstormers a 5-1 lead.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Daniel Moskos (1-0) | L: Joe Beimel (0-1) | SV: Cody Hall (1)

Game 2: W: Kaohi Downing (1-0) | L: Chris Hayes (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Sean Halton (Lancaster) – 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Game 2: Sean Halton (Lancaster) – 2-6, GS, 4 RBI | Casey Coleman (New Britain) – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 K

Next Game:

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (2-4) at Long Island Ducks (2-5)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 0.00) | Long Island: Keith Couch (0 1, 9.00)

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox and Steve Carrillo have reached base safely in all 6 games this season…Conor Bierfeldt hit his 3rd home run of the season through 5 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played streak for the Bees to 147…The Bees welcomed a total of 9,211 fans to New Britain Stadium across both games today.