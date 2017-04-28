Eat up and help For Goodness Sake

For Goodness Sake, a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families transitioning to independent living, will have its third annual fundraising dinner, A Plate at the Table, on Tuesday, May 23, at Tavern 42 in Plantsville, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music from the local band, All Washed Up, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and food from Tavern 42 and a cash bar.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased either online at the For Goodness Sake website (www.forgoodnessake.org) or in person at the organization’s warehouse at 273 Riverside Avenue in Bristol, Saturday mornings from 9 am to 1 pm. No tickets will be sold at the door, and quantities are limited, so plan on getting them soon.

Kendra Morales, president and executive Director of For Goodness Sake, said in a press release from the organization, “It’s going to be an absolutely amazing event, better than we’ve ever had before. The items we have for our silent auction and raffle are simply unbelievable. Not only are there tickets for Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, and Yard Goats games, there are tickets for the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ the Palace Theater in Waterbury, and Disney World. There are rounds of golf, yoga, stand-up paddleboard, skiing, and horseback riding prizes for people that want to get out and do something fun and active, and hotel, massage, salon, and restaurant gift certificates for people that want to relax and splurge. Basically something for everyone.”

For Goodness Sake is a volunteer-run, 501c3 nonprofit that partners with organizations to help people in Central Connecticut who are making the transition to independent living and are in need due to certain life situations. Clients include victims of domestic violence who are coming out of shelters, people moving into their first apartment from being on the streets, homeless veterans, and people that are homeless and in need of support for a variety of other reasons.

For Goodness Sake provides direct aid, such as furniture and household goods, making an empty space into a home. For Goodness Sake accepts gently used furniture and household goods from the community and distributes them to people in need, serving families and individuals in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, New Britain, Plainville, Plantsville, Plymouth, Southington, West Hartford, and Wolcott.

Clients must be referred from a partner agency. To learn more about how to donate or volunteer at For Goodness Sake, or to buy tickets for A Plate at the Table, visit their website at www.forgoodnessake.org.