Police blotter for April 28

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Tina Mason, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Brandon K. Sierra, 22, of 572 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
- Kirk D. Marshall, 62, of 37 New St., Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with violation of protective order, interfering with a 911 call, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
- Kemar Tyndale, 20, of 20 Garden St., Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and second degree threatening.
- Brenda Flores, 32, of 28 Willoughby St., Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Antwain M. Berry, 24, of 26 Cianci Ave., Plainville, was arrested April 14 and charged with interfering with an officer and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Trevor McCarthy, 24, of 73 Locust St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested April 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Eric B. Kranz, 27, of 489 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated and operation while under the influence.
- Jill Lewis, 36, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with assault on a peace officer.
- Stephanie Coleman, 33, of 110 South St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and no insurance.
- Lucy M. Munger, 19, of 39 School St., Apt. 396, Terryville, was arrested April 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Alexandria Nicholls, 18, of 113 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Martin L. Coachman, 48, of 267 Main St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone to engage in a call, failure to wear seat belt and operation while registered license suspended/ revoked.
- Sydney A. Butwill, 22, of 173 Round Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 15 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Jose A. Rivera-Lopez, 40, of 22 South St., Bristol, was arrested April 16 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Mary Bryson, 19, of 61 Pardee St., Bristol, was arrested April 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Brandon A. Christino, 19, of 61 Pardee St., Bristol, was arrested April 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Shawn Cyr, 45, of 29 Beechwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 16 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.
- Willie Collins, 42, of 101 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested April 16 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jessica Rosario, 37, of 106 Prospect Place, Bristol, was arrested April 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Randol Robles, 30, of 654 Flatbusth Ave., West Hartford, was arrested April 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Catherine A. Cote, 58, of 88 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested April 17 and charged with second degree false statement, second degree falsely reporting an incident and interfering with an officer.
- Michael J. Johnson, 61, of criminal violation of restraining order and second degree harassment.
- Laura Ingala, 38, of 28 Irving St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested April 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace and violation of protective order.
- Karen E. Shepard, 53, of 38 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.
- Jason J. Saunders, 29, of 3 Dewey Ave., Apt. A, Terryville, was arrested April 18 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
- Chanel M. Rogers, 36, of 101 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael J. Johnson, 61, of 190 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.
- David J. Stevens, 19, of 29 Coachman Lane, Newington, was arrested April 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and simple trespass.
- Devin Alger, 25, of 244 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with sex offender address verification.
- Nicholas Pugh-Williams, 26, of 403 West St., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with violation of probation, second degree failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and simple trespass.
- Marcus Q. Mack, 40, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested April 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jolene N. Pagano, 32, of 207 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 18 and charged with five counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, five counts of distribution of controlled substances less than 1,500 feet from a school, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Roderick Mack, 43, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested April 19 and charged with violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.
- Thaddeus J. Dzierzbinski, 45, of 55 Mitchell St., Bristol, was arrested April 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Lance E. Wilson, 50, of 397 West Washington St., Bristol, was arrested April 19 and charged with failure to register a sexually violent offense against a minor outside Connecticut.
- Lucila M. Barreto, 28, of 55 West St., Bristol, was arrested April 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree criminal trespass.
- Debra Sullivan, 58, of 34 Pine St, Bristol, was arrested April 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephanie M. Freitas, 26, of 152 Greene St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested April 20 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/ revoked and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone.
- Richard Morgan, 55, of 31 Daley St., Bristol, was arrested April 20 and charged with restricted turns fail signal, evading responsibility through injury/property damage and traveling too fast for conditions.
- Santiago DeJesus-Perez, 46, of 881 Lounsbury Ave., Waterbury, was arrested April 20 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, drinking while operating a motor vehicle and illegal sale of liquor to a minor.
- Lisaandra Diaz, 37, of 176 Gridley St., second floor, Bristol, was arrested April 20 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/revoked and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone to engage in ca call or while using a mobile electronic device.
- Franklyn Burgos, 42, of 55 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested April 20 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/revoked, interfering with an officer, criminal impersonation, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, failure to comply with fingerprint requests and distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school.
- Robert Engram, 39, of 31 Orange St., Apt. A2, Hartford, was arrested April 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.