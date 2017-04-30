Fire report for April 28

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
April 13
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
Riverside Avenue and Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Oak Hill School, 45 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
Peck Lane and Wolcott Street, power line down.
April 14
55 Rollinson Rd., lock-out.
Camp Street and Quail Hollow Lane, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
125 West St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
207 Central St., cooking fire, confined to container.
12 Chimney Crest Lane, lock-in.
April 15
85 Union St., wrong location.
73 Haig Ave., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.
88 Burlington Ave., building fire.
North Park Rd. and Terryville Rd., hazardous condition, other.
12 Putnam St., natural vegetation fire, other.
Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
24 Fairway View Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.
36 Center St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
525 Waterbury Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.
187 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
251 Burlington Ave., authorized controlled burning.
Dollar General, 354 Divinity St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.
746 King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
April 16
Pinewood Terrace, 515 Emmett St., lock-out.
Ambler Rd. and driveway, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.
April 17
Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Modspace Corp., 179 Cross St., extrication, rescue, other.
226 Terryville Ave., natural vegetation fire, other.
38 Topsfield Rd., building fire.
Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
April 18
72 Woodland St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
56 School St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
290 Lake Ave., unauthorized burning.
197 Garden St., unauthorized burning.
April 19
70 Gaylord St., lock-out.
Chili’s, 1425 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
482 Broad St., unauthorized burning.
160 West Washington St., water or steam leak.
1875 Perkins St., smoke or odor removal.
April 20
160 West Washington St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
369 Willis St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Divinity Street and View Street, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
West End Pizza, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
St. Anthony’s Church, 111 School St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Modern Countertops & Cabinets, 450 Riverside Ave., power line down.
290 Lake Ave., unauthorized burning.
22 Ingraham St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.
April 21
28 Jewel St., carbon monoxide incident.
12 Franklin St., assist police or other governmental agency.