Bristol PD hosts blood drive on May 13

The Bristol Police Department and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, May 23.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on the Save a Life Bus, which will be parked in front of the Bristol Police Department, located at 131 North Main St., Bristol, the release said.

To reschedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter 5696a to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit the Bristol Police Department’s Facebook page.