Obituaries: Bruce F. Laliberte

Bruce F. Laliberte, 60, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 28, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital.

He was born in Waterbury, CT on October 17, 1956, the son of the late Rudolph and Arlene (Asplund) Laliberte.

Bruce retired from Pratt & Whitney and was always “Just Awesome!”

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Debruler) Laliberte of Bristol; his two sons, Mike Bloom of Thomaston and Jeff Bloom and his wife Wendy of Plainville; his four grandchildren, Kayla, Trevor, Tanner and Tayler Bloom; his brother Gary Laliberte and his partner Chuck of San Diego; his sisters and brothers-in-law Gail and Mike Ritchotte of New Britain and Jeannine and Tom O’Hare of Southington; his aunt Jeannine Laliberte and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to: Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bruce’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.