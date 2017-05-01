Obituaries: Gerald Lemieux

Gerald Lemieux, Sr. 79, of Terryville, went home to be with the Lord on April 27 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bristol July 25,1937 to Isidore and Laurette (Lacharite) Lemieux. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol for 29 years and Bristol Hospital for 10 years. Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church Terryville. He was a 53 year member and Past President of the American Legion Post 2 of Bristol, a 44 year member and Past President of the High Riders Snowmobile Club, he served as financial secretary of UAW 626 of Bristol and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gerry will be greatly missed by his Tuesday and Friday Morning Breakfast buddies. Gerry looked forward each year to get his “Happy Place” Hog Haven ready for summer use. Every year was the “the best ever”.

He was a best friend and devoted husband to Florence (Pellerin) Lemieux for 58 years. He leaves his sons, Gerald, Jr. and his wife Cindy and Gordon and fiancé Jennifer Comelchook; his daughters Lori Sekorski and husband Mark, Michele Byron and husband Joe. He was a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren, Samantha Byron, Kimberly Sekorski, Kasie Lemieux-Byron, Ryan Byron and Danielle Lemieux. He also leaves his sister Therese Pulaski; his sister-in-law Maryann Lemieux; his two godchildren Susan (Lemieux) Euley and David Barry; several nieces and nephews. Gerry was predeceased by a grandson Joshua Ryan Lemieux, his two brothers Roger J. Lemieux and Francois Lemieux.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 2, 2017 10:30 A.M. from the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital for the loving and compassionate care given to Gerry from the reception desk, doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and cleaning crew.

Memorial donations may be made to the Terryville Fire Department, P.O. Box 519, Terryville, CT 06786

