Obituaries: Lorie Trudel

Lorie (Buckingham) Trudel, 54, of Terryville, beloved wife of Michael J. Trudel, died on Saturday (April 22, 2017) at The Pines at Bristol. Lorie was born in Plainville on July 23, 1962 and was a daughter of the late Lewis Andrew Buckingham and Dorothy (Haney) Buckingham. She worked for many years at Bristol Hospital. Lorie enjoyed her family and her dogs, knitting, and camping. She also enjoyed watching M.A.S.H and Gunsmoke on TV and was a fan of the Red Sox, Redskins, and UCONN Women’s basketball. In addition to her husband, Lorie leaves a sister, Susan Brzozowy of Washington State and two nephews, Tom of Bristol and Bob of Washington State, and she especially loved her dog, Coco. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Lorie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

