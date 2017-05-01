Obituaries: Mary Krolikowski

Mary (Leone) Krolikowski, 79, of Southington, widow of Joseph Krolikowski, died on Saturday (April 29, 2017). Mary was born in New Britain on October 30, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Rafael and Mary Josephine (Pagliaro) Leone. She was raised in New Britain before moving to Bristol and worked for American Airlines before retiring. A Southington resident for the past eight years, she enjoyed cooking, painting, crocheting, and gardening, especially growing her tomatoes. She was had an interest in archeology. Mary is survived by four children and spouses: Mary and Mark Fulton, Joseph and Susan Krolikowski, Paul and Patricia Krolikowski, and James and Marsha Krolikowski; siblings: Robert Leone of Bristol, Mario Leone of Harwinton, Elizabeth Tedesco and Vicky Rosati of Southington; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Krolikowski, brothers: Rafael “Dicky” Leone and Paul Leone, sister, Carmela Catucci, and her granddaughter Sara Krolikowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (May 4, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 289 Arch Rd., Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Avon. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (May 3, 2017) between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Advocacy Unlimited, 114 West Main St., Suite 201, New Britain, CT 06051, or to _Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind, 184Windsor Ave, Windsor CT 06095. A special thank you to everyone at Avon Health Center, Seasons Hospice, and Simple Home Care Solutions for the loving care that they provided. Please visit Mary’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

