On Saturday, June 24, nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free dental care for thousands of veterans across the nation. Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments run from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. The Aspen Dental in Bristol is one of the participating practices.

