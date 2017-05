The tryouts for the Bristol Central High School Cheerleading 2017-2018 season are May 24 and 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., both days in the BCHS gymnasium. Wear a white T-shirt and black shorts with any athletic sneakers you have. The first day will be about learning jumps, a cheer, a short dance, and stunting and the next day is the actual tryout. The squad is looking for new faces.

