New recycling bins provided to city parks

Ten brand new recycling bins are now in six of Bristol’s parks thanks to a Dr. Pepper Snapple/Keep America Beautiful Park recycling grant awarded to CW Resources, Inc. This recycling program is in collaboration with Bristol Mayor Kenneth Cockayne, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department and CW Resources.

Bristol Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, Edward Swicklas, identified six city parks where the recycling bins will be of greatest benefit and with the most foot traffic, explained a press release from CW Resources. There is limited recycling in a few Bristol parks, but there was no recycling in the park locations selected. The bins will be policed, maintained and emptied on a regular schedule by CW Resources, a local nonprofit employing persons with disabilities.

Parks with the new bins include: Page Park on King Street; E. Gordon Stocks Playground/Casey Field on Middle Street; Riley Field on Scrub Road; Wilson Playground on King Street; Hoppers Birge Pond/Hoppers and Nature Preserve; and Pine Lake Park on Pine Street.

Currently, all waste in Bristol city parks is comingled in trash containers throughout the parks, according to the press release. Trash, including garbage, paper, plastics, glass and metals, is single-streamed through the collection and processing systems with materials being separated for reuse at a materials recovery facility. The recyclables can add considerable weight and handling costs.

CW Resources will collect the recyclables from the parks at no cost to the city, said the news release. Product will be taken to CW’s recycling center, The Bottle Stop on Birch Street, to be sorted and returned to distributors, again at no cost to the city.

CW Resources has been a part of the Bristol community since 1974. Its workers, people with significant disabilities, have a history of working directly with the city maintaining city-owned properties, local businesses and individual residents providing custodial, grounds maintenance and lawn care.

This new venture with the city will compliment CW Resources’ bottle and can redemption business, The Bottle Stop, employing 115 people with disabilities in its two facilities in Bristol and Naugatuck. The business contracts with local businesses to collect their redeemable and non redeemable product. Workers then sort the bottles and cans by distributor for the actual recycling process.

Sandra Lavoy, CW Resources Sr., vice president of Community Rehabilitation stated, according to the news release, “We believe this recycling partnership with the City of Bristol is only the beginning. Thinking forward, we would like to expand the program within the city and to other communities in CT. CW Resources is known for creating job opportunities for persons with disabilities and this is an excellent example of how we can all work together.”

For more information about CW Resources’ bottle and can redemption business, including its mobile recycling center and fundraising opportunities, contact them at (860)583-0401.

Workers from CW Resources emptying the recycling bins. From left: Joseph Fazzino, Michael Cheever, William Stevens and Guillermo Santa.