Rte. 6 construction brings traffic pattern change on Stafford Ave.

With the ongoing construction on Farmington Avenue (Route 6), a traffic pattern change has resulted for northbound drivers on Stafford Avenue at its intersection with Farmington Avenue.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the left turn lane by Lee Po’s was removed for the construction, and the road has been remarked to show only the single travel lane. The left turn arrow for the traffic signal as well as the roadway signs have been covered, while all indicators of a left turn lane have been removed, the release said.

Police said in the release that drivers have failed to notice all the changes, and have illegally been passing the stopped cars anticipating a left turn lane at the intersection. Once there, drivers find themselves blocking the southbound travel lane and risking a head-on collision, the release said.

Police reminded drivers to “use caution when traveling in and around road construction areas and to be diligent to roadway signs and markings,” as traffic patterns will change during the construction’s progress, the release reported.