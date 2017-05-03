Health listings, starting May 5

TUESDAY, MAY 9

BRISTOL

SKIN CANCER SCREENING. Provided by the Burlington-Bristol Health District. 1 to 3 p.m. Sleeveless shirts and shorts recommended. For Bristol and Burlington residents only, who are 18 years of age or older. Appointments are on first-come, first-serve basis. Douglas Beals Senior Center, Wellness Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 584-7682.

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. ShopRite, 750 Queen St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH 101. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m., light dinner. 7 to 8:30 p.m., program presentation.) Laurel Regan, APRN, director of Behavioral Health Hartford HealthCare at Home will provide information on relevant mental health issues. Also will include information on local resources available to assist residents in New Britain, Southington, and Plainville. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register by May 30. (860) 747-5728.