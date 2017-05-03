Kids listings, starting May 5

SATURDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

SUPERHERO AND PRINCESS PARTY. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in your favorite gown or disguise. There will be superhero training with Batgirl. Dance, read, and learn castle manners with three princesses. Snacks and crafts galore. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2021.

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN FARM DAY. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet herd of dairy goats and spend time on a working farm. Bradley Mountain Farm,537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.