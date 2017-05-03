Seniors listings, starting May 5

SATURDAY, MAY 6

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT MULBERRY GARDENS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assisted living, adult day, and memory care community. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

PLAINVILLE

CONFERENCE FOR GRANDPARENTS RAISING GRANDCHILDREN. 9 a.m. Annual conference provides a unique opportunity to offer information and resources for grandparents as well as to celebrate the struggles, joys, and commitment that is made. Presented by Plainville Senior Center and Plainville Youth Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register by May 5. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.

SOUTHINGTON

MAHJONG PLAYERS WELCOME. Play with residents. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Provided by licensed physical therapists. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Appointments required. (860) 378-1234.