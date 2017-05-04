Police seize heroin and other narcotics in raid

Heroin, Oxycodone and firearms were among the items that Bristol police seized during a raid yesterday on Farmington Avenue.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers seized 177 bags of suspected heroin, 92 Oxycodone pills and seven Suboxone strips, along with $921 in cash and two firearms at 286 Farmington Avenue. Officers arrested Roger Tuscano, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotics and failure to keep drug in original container following the search. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Officers also arrested William Shumway on two outstanding arrest warrants for the sale of narcotics, the release said. He was held on a $200,000 bond.