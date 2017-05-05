Falcons shut out Wilby

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic tennis team got the week of Monday, April 25 off on a good note with a resounding 7-0 victory over Wilby of Waterbury.

The match, played from the friendly confines of Peck Park in Bristol, was the second consecutive shutout by the locals.

Back on Tuesday, April 18, the Falcons whipped Ansonia 7-0 and had won three matches in a row over that stretch.

St. Paul Catholic moved to 5-1 on the year as several forfeits spurred on the squad from Bristol.

In this Naugatuck Valley League tilt, Natasha Kempes, Victoria Kilbourne and Katie Pauloz, all did not have opponents to battle and earned three team points for the Falcons via forfeit.

But in the No. 4 slot, St. Paul Catholic’s Caroline Badal battled Janet Perez in the only singles contest of the day.

Perez gave Badel a bit of a fight but in the end, Badel took the victory by an 8-4 push to help the Falcons sweep singles action.

And then in doubles, it was a fun time by all for the three teams from St. Paul Catholic.

At the number one double position, Lucy Min and Kamila Krawczuk turned away the team of Essence Medina and Rachel Nessel by an 8-1 final.

Then at the number two slot, the Falcons’ team of Grace Carabetta and Nayeli Torres defeated Iymonne Perez and Masia Gatling by an 8-0 sweep.

And finally, St. Paul Catholic’s Violet Rodriguez and Elizabeth Diaz were 8-1 winners over Wilby’s Yasmin Pamplona and Jayaria Faison.

But it was a different story on Thursday, April 27 as the Falcons ran into undefeated Watertown – perhaps the class of the NVL – and absorbed a tough 6-1 loss on the road from Crestbrook Park in Watertown.

But in the top singles spot, Kilbourne won once again for the Bristol squad.

This time around, Kilbourne turned away Mary Zaborowski by an 8-3 final – capturing the Falcons’ only team point of the afternoon.

The Indians moved to 5-0 in the winning effort while St. Paul Catholic fell to 5-2.

But to bounce back, the Falcons shut out both Kennedy and Crosby of Waterbury by identical 7-0 scores.

That final victory of the month over Crosby, which included two forfeits, moved St. Paul Catholic to 7-2 overall on the season.

PAUL CATHOLIC 7, WILBY 0

from Peck Park, Bristol

Singles: Natasha Kempes won by forfeit; Victoria Kilbourne won by forfeit; Katie Pauloz won by forfeit; Caroline Badel def. Janet Perez, 8-4.

Doubles: Lucy Min-Kamila Krawczuk def. Essence Medina-Rachel Nessel, 8-1; Grace Carabetta-Nayeli Torres def. Iymonne Perez-Masia Gatling, 8-0; Violet Rodriguez-Elizabeth Diaz def. Yasmin Pamplona-Jayaria Faison, 8-1.

Records: St. Paul Catholic 5-1 overall; Wilby 0-6

WATERTOWN 6, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 1

at Crestbrook Park, Watertown

Singles: Victoria Kilbourne (SP) def. Mary Zaborowski, 8-3; Rachel Martineau (W) def. Katie Pauloz, 9-7; Elizabeth Rinaldi (W) def. Sophia Penisse, 8-4; Julia D’Occhio (W) def. Caroline Badel, 8-2.

Doubles: Christina Barkow-Arieta Xhema (W) def. Mariah Fiscella-Madison Shea, 8-4; Brianna Charkowsky-Gabby Traver (W) def. Lizzy Etter-Ximena Varela-Marin, 8-5; Bianca Way-Alba Xhema def. Nicole Wroblewski-Orenda Huang, 9-8.

Records: Watertown 5-0 overall, St. Paul Catholic 5-2.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 7, KENNEDY 0

from Peck Park, Bristol

Record: St. Paul Catholic 6-2 overal

ST. PAUL 7, CROSBY 0

from Crosby High School, Waterbury

Singles: Victoria Kilbourne def. Elga Hajimllari, 8-1; Orenda Huang def. Kyla Egenberger, 8-2; Kamila Krawczuk def. Eisa Raya-Hernandez, 9-7.

Doubles: Mariah Fiscella-Caroline Badel def. Kyra Liotta-Baptista/Mariaha Ramdin, 8-1; Josie Kendrick-Madison Shea def. Hawwa Sattar-Nisheyka Rodriguez, 8-2.

The Falcons won two matches via forfeit.

Records: St. Paul Catholic 7-2 overall