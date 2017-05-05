Martin celebrates women owned businesses

On May 3, Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) and Senator Henri Martin (R-31) joined fellow state lawmakers hosting the 4th Annual Women Owned Business Day at the CT Capitol to discuss the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs.

Sen. Henri Martin said the Women’s Business Development Council, which sponsored the event, provides valuable guidance and resources for women entrepreneurs.

“Starting and running a business can be difficult in any state, but we know Connecticut is especially difficult,” Martin said in the press. “For 20 years, the Women’s Business Development Council has helped women and their businesses become the strong economic drivers the state needs more of. I was glad to meet the council members and the incredible business women who came to the Capitol.”