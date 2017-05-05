Obituaries: Frank Marselle, Jr.

Marselle, Frank, Jr., 82, formerly of Bristol, widower of Elizabeth (Quick) Marselle, passed away May 3, 2017 at Avery Heights Home Health in Hartford. Born on February 14, 1935 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Loretta (Gosselin) Marselle. Frank is survived by his daughter Liza Marselle of Bristol, CT; a stepson Joseph Bartucca of East Haddam, CT; a stepdaughter Elizabeth Paul of New Hartford, CT; a sister and brother-in-law Donna and Thomas Manzi of Wolcott, CT; two nieces Michelle Carlascio and Debra Manzi, and 2 step grandchildren. The services for Frank are private. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements.

