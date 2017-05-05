Police blotter for May 5

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Robert W. Warboys, 67, of 240 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 21and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Jennifer C. Roy, 43, of 88 Main St., Terryville, was arrested April 21 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone.
- Mary Bryson, 19, of 13 Dwight St., third floor, Bristol, was arrested April 21 and charged with second degree violating condition of release.
- Michael J. Gorneau, 52, of 66 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested April 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Crystal Huminski-Trudel, 43, of 101 Beacons St., Bristol, was arrested April 21 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Jose M. Encarnacion, 36, of 33 Jacobs St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested April 21 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Leah C. Delguidice, 23, of 52 Wooding St., Bristol, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to drive right and operation while under the influence.
- Gesiel D. Garcias, 48, of 198 South Main St., Apt. 1, New Britain, was arrested April 22 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and driving the wrong way on a one way street.
- Ivana Whitfield, 25, of 1317 East St., Apt. 302, New Britain, was arrested April 22 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Teresita Franco, 45, of 12 Ann St., Waterbury, was arrested April 22 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Anthony Sola, 23, of 418 Farmington Ave., Apt. D, New Britain, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Maria Sola, 47, of 418 Farmington Ave., Apt. D3, New Britain, was arrested April 23 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Barry L. Albright, 70, of 27 Eaton Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 23 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal.
- Erica Zayas, 21, of 342 South St., Bristol, was arrested April 23 and charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Elecia Ashton, 21, of 59 Haggerty Ct., Naugatuck, was arrested April 23 and charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Blaze E. Konopaske, 25, of 342 South St., Bristol, was arrested April 23 and charged with fifth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.
- Ralph Digiandomenico, 52, of 81 Twiss St., Meriden, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to renew license and failure to display plate/sticker.
- David D. Parker, 50, of 444 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested April 23 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage.
- Juan Cruz, 28, of 188 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested April 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Joanne Jones, 52, of 44 Overton Ave., Waterbury, was arrested April 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.
- Gabriel Ortiz, 25, of 470 Burritt St., Apt. 11, New Britain, was arrested April 24 and charged with second degree threatening and unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
- Dario Tanasi, 34, of 173 Longview Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Sean Muff, 48, of 267 Main St., Apt. 8, Bristol, was arrested April 25 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Stephen W. Forbotnick, 37, of 184 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested April 25 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property and third degree larceny.
- Matthew Jacobs, 34, of 157 Brightwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested April 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Ronald J. Bartoli, 51, of 705 Lake Ave., Unit 68, Bristol, was arrested April 25 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, unsafe backing, unsafe movements of a stopped car, and no insurance.
- Michael C. Michaud, 26, of 17 Divinity St., Apt. 2W, Bristol, was arrested April 26 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Monica M. Jaskot, 30, of 37 Upson St., Bristol, was arrested April 26 and charged with leaving a child under 12 years old unsupervised in a public place or in a motor vehicle.
- Alex Railford, 25, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested April 27 and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy M. Johnson, 32, of 94 Gaylord St., Apt. 14, Bristol, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.
- Dean Bodak, 46, of 11 Addison St., Bristol, was arrested April 27 and charged with third degree criminal trespass.
- Corey P. Conrad, 40, of 412 Main St., Apt. 10, Terryville, was arrested April 27 and charged with operation while under the influence, reckless driving, failure to drive right, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey stop sign, and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.
- Juan G. Vega, 33, of 91 Greenwood St., New Britain, was arrested April 27 and charged with cruelty to animals and second degree breach of peace.