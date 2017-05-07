Fire report for May 5

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
April 21
28 Jewel St., carbon monoxide incident.
12 Franklin St., assist police or other governmental agency.
396 Birch St., lock-out.
460 Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
April 22
32 Jennings Rd., building fire.
232 Mines Rd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.
Wolcott Rd., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.
Ruby Tuesday, 1444 Farmington Ave., central station, malicious false alarm.
April 23
55 Leominster Rd., fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined.
25 Cottage St., lock-out.
Savers, 657 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
South Street and Wolcott Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
357 Birch St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
April 24
Tuttle Rd. and Wolcott St., hazardous condition, other.
212 Louisiana Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Barnes Highway and Pine Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
147 Redstone Hill Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Shrub Road and Burlington Avenue, unauthorized burning.
34 Princeton Dr., overheated motor.
658 Stafford Ave., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.
300 Lake Ave., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
April 25
190 Moody St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
49 West St., water problem, other.
April 26
Brook Street and Stafford Avenue, oil or other combustible liquid spill.
200 Prospect St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
Bikers Edge, 99 Main St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Rosewood Drive, power line down.
L.A. Fitness, 1379 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
April 27
46 Buckboard Lane, carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.
Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Vinfen Group Home, 35 Yale Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
98 Vance Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.