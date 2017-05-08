Lee to make first scheduled start vs. Skeeters

NEW BRITAIN BEES (4-12) VS. SUGAR LAND SKEETERS (10-7)

In 140 Characters or Less: Mike Lee will make his 1st start of 2017 for the Bees against Sugar Land. Battle of the bugs gets underway at 8:05! #BeesInTheHeartOfTexas

Series: Sugar Land took home victories in the first 3 games of the series with scores of 7-5, 3-2, and 6-1, respectively, with game 2 needing 10 innings to decide the winner. Game 4 of the series is tonight at 8:05 P.M., and the series will continue tomorrow at 12:05 P.M., then conclude on Wednesday night at 8:05 P.M. All times listed are eastern time.

The Bees: The Bees bats were quiet throughout most of yesterday’s game, being held hitless until the 6th inning. Ivan Villaescusa was the main story of the New Britain offense; he got his first Atlantic League career hit and RBI with a single in the 8th inning. Mike Hepple and Chris Hayes each pitched 2 innings out of the bullpen, limiting the Skeeters to only 1 run and 5 hits, striking out 3 batters.

The Opposition: Michael Nix put up some impressive numbers during yesterday’s start against the Bees. He pitched 7 full innings, not allowing any runs and only giving up 2 hits, striking out 6 batters. Anthony Giansanti continued his dominance at the plate in the series, going 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored yesterday. He’s now 7-10 in the series with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Starters:

New Britain: Mike Lee (0-0, 27.00) | Sugar Land: Brett Marshall (2-0, 6.32)

Key to the Game – Follow the Leader: With Mike Lee making his first start in 2017 for the Bees, it can be expected that he will come out of the gate strong and make a name for himself, showing that he is a threat on the mound. In doing so, he will establish himself as a leader for the team, keeping them within reach of being victorious in the game. Look for Lee to establish himself as a leader and for the Bees to revolve around his leadership, working together to seize the victory.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 7:50 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 156 yesterday…Ivan Villaescusa got his first Atlantic League hit and RBI in yesterday’s game, a single in the 8th to drive in the lone New Britain run…Michael Crouse’s on base and hitting streaks were snapped yesterday at 9 and 8 games, respectively…Jake McGuiggan has reached base safely in 6 straight games…Yesterday’s game was the first game of the series where neither the Bees or the Skeeters hit a home run.