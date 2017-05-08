Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into tree on Terryville Road

A Terryville man was hospitalized last Friday after crashing his motorcycle into a tree while traveling on Terryville Road.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 46-year-old Jeffrey Lozier was traveling west on Terryville Road when he left the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Upon arrival to the area of 275 Terryville Road, officers found Lozier suffering from potential life-threatening injuries, the release said. Lozier, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was flown to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and no enforcement action has been taken at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bristol Police Department Traffic Division at (860) 584-3030.