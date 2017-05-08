New Britain Bees weekend wrap up for May 6, 7

SUGAR LAND TAKES GAME 3 OF SERIES 6-1

In 140 Characters or Less: Ivan Villaescusa gets his first ALPB career hit and RBI, but Skeeters take the win 6-1. Game 4 tomorrow at 8:05 #BeesInTheHeartOfTexas

The Game Changed When…: Sugar Land had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th, and Josh Prince came to bat with the bases loaded for the Skeeters. He would hit a bases clearing double to bring in 3 more runs, extending the lead to 5-0 at the time. It would eventually lead to the 6-1 final score.

Pitchers of Record: W: Michael Nix (1-3) | L: Jason Jarvis (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Nix (Sugar Land) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K | Ivan Villaescusa (New Britain) – 1-2, BB, RBI, first Atlantic League career hit and RBI

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (4-12) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (10-7)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Mike Lee (0-0, 27.00) | Sugar Land: Brett Marshall (2-0, 6.32)

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 156…Ivan Villaescusa earned his first Atlantic League hit and RBI in the game, a single in the 8th to drive in the lone New Britain run…Michael Crouse’s on base and hitting streaks have been snapped at 9 and 8 games, respectively…Jake McGuiggan has reached base safely in 6 straight games…Today’s game was the first game of the series where neither the Bees or the Skeeters hit a home run.

SKELTON, CROUSE HOMER BUT BEES FALL IN 10 INNINGS

In 140 Characters or Less: Bonus baseball in Texas leads to a 3-2 walk off victory for the Skeeters over the Bees. Game 3 is tomorrow at 3:05 PM #BeesInTheHeartOfTexas

The Game Changed When…: The score was knotted up at 2 after 6 full innings, and Evan Reed came out of the Skeeters bullpen. Sugar Land would go on to use 4 different relievers including Reed, each tossing 1 scoreless inning, limiting the Bees offense to just 1 hit and 3 walks, striking out 6 batters combined.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mark Haynes (1-0) | L: Chris Hayes (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Jake Hale (Sugar Land) – 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 6 K | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, BB, HR, RBI

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (4-11) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (9-7)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jason Jarvis (0-1, 5.00) | Sugar Land: Michael Nix (0-3, 3.93)

Bees Buzz: The Bees have hit 2 home runs in back to back games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 155…Michael Crouse has extended his hitting streak to 8 games, and his on base streak to 9 games…New Britain had 2 stolen bases in the game, a new season high for the Bees…The loss marks the first defeat for New Britain on a weekend this season.