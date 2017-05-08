Obituaries: Brittany Ella Eggert

Brittany Ella (Mardin) Eggert, 41, of Salem, CT, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Sunday (May 7, 2017) at Backus Memorial Hospital in Norwich, after an over three year battle with cancer. Brittany was born in Bristol on September 27, 1975 to the late Donald and Martha (Schultz) Mardin. Raised in Bristol, she was a 1994 graduate of Bristol Central High School. Brittany held several positions in the medical management field, her most recent as a regional director for Eastern Connecticut Health Network. At a very young age, Brittany fell in love with horses and owned them throughout her entire life. She will be remembered for her deep love of family, her great sense of humor and her ability to BS her way out of most situations. Brittany is survived by her loving husband: Mike Eggert Jr. of Salem; her twin brother: Brian Mardin and his wife Jennifer of Bristol; her mother-in-law: Darlene Eggert of Lebanon, CT; her father-in-law: Mike Eggert Sr. and his wife Dee of North Madison; sister-in-law Tina Eggert of Lebanon; a nephew Evan Craig of Lebanon; her nieces: Juliana Mardin, Kaylie and Alyssa Masi, all of Bristol; a very special aunt: Barbara Hemingway of East Hampton, who was with her every step of the way through her illness; and several aunts uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her two ponies: Lola and Cookie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandparents: Reinhardt and Lois Schultz. The family would like to thank Dr. Slater and the staff at Backus Memorial Hospital for the excellent care that Brittany received. During her years of treatment, Brittany received countless blood transfusions therefore the family asks that you honor her memory by donating blood at any local Red Cross blood drive or a donation to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA, 50037-0839. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (May 11, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 4 and 8 PM. Please visit Brittany’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

