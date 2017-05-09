Betts, Martin tour Bristol manufacturer

State Rep. Whit Betts (R-Bristol) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-Bristol) recently spent time touring DaCruz Manufacturing and Patriot Manufacturing, located in Bristol.

The legislators had the opportunity to speak with company administrators at length about manufacturing in Connecticut and specifically, employment needs for a highly skilled workforce. The lawmakers also discussed how the legislature can be helpful to support manufacturing companies like DaCruz and Patriot, and the state manufacturing industry.

“Connecticut’s rich history is rooted in manufacturing as both an important part of the economy and of our communities. Manufacturing companies like DaCruz Manufacturing and Patriot Manufacturing have been a local employer of our residents for decades, and have been contributing members of the greater Bristol community and economy. I will continue my support for policies which expand manufacturing training and recruitment in the field, in order to meet the employment demands of our local and statewide manufacturers for a skilled workforce,” said Betts, a member of the legislature’s Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, according to a Republican press release.

Martin also acknowledged his long-standing support for local manufacturing, said the news release.

“We are fortunate that Bristol is home to so many manufacturing businesses that serve as major employers for our residents,” Sen. Martin said. “In order to grow our manufacturing base, I will continue to support legislation that reduces the tax burden and unnecessary government regulations. I also will support proposals to increase technology training in our public schools and recruitment of students to manufacturing fields. We need to let students know there are alternatives to college that can place them in highly-skilled, well-paying careers.”

According to the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, the press release said, more than one-half of the top 100 companies headquartered in Connecticut are manufacturing firms.