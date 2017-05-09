Leaders attend soup kitchen grand opening

State Representative Whit Betts (R-78) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) attended the grand opening of the Salvation Army’s Bristol Soup Kitchen recently. The ceremony celebrated the charitable work the Army performs in the community.

“For more than a century, the Salvation Army has played a valuable role in the Bristol community,” Betts said, according to the press release. “You help the homeless and the addicted and provide youth with guidance and opportunities. You never turn anyone away and believe that no one is beyond helping. You truly do God’s work and we are fortunate to have you here.”

The soup kitchen had been in operation for more than a month before the official grand opening.

“True to your mission, as soon as the kitchen was completed earlier this year you put it to good use. You didn’t make those who rely on your services wait for this ceremony,” Martin said, according to the news rlease. “That is what the Salvation Army is all about: serving those in need, and you do it 365 days a year, year after year. I know of few organizations as far reaching, that make as significant an impact in people’s lives as the Salvation Army.”

The soup kitchen is open weekdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility on 19 Stearns Street, Bristol.

For more information about the Bristol Salvation Army, call (860)583-4651.