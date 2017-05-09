Obituaries: Florence M. Daigle

Florence M. Daigle, 79, of Chillicothe, died Friday, Jan. 27.

She was born Oct.r 7, 1937, in Fort Kent, ME, to the late Zenon and Cecile Bard Daigle.

She is survived by a brother, Ronald D. (Louise) Daigle, of Chillicothe; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Henderson, of Chillicothe, Brian Daigle, of Chicago, Myk Daigle, of Pittsfield, Mass., and Anne Marie Koval, of Bristol; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Daigle and a sister, Rena Baker.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Local arrangements in Chillicothe were handled by the Ware Funeral Home.

