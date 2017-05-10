Exchange your volunteer time for mental health treatment

Volunteers In Psychotherapy allows you to earn free and strictly private therapy [no reports to insurers of your private discussions] in exchange for volunteer work you supply, privately and independently, for the charity of your choice. VIP’s local service has been granted awards and funding from the Connecticut Psychological Association.

For more information, contact Dr. Shulman at (860) 233-5115 or visit www.CTVIP.org.

