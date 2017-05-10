Health listings, starting May 12

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

BRISTOL

SCULPSURE. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Learn about the newest body contouring, non-surgical fat reduction laser on the market from Dr. Victoria Rose Biondi and Associates, 122 Maple St., Bristol. (860) 583-1800.

MAY 17-18

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday. Open to the public. An eight hour training course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Wheeler Clinic/ Plainville Business Center, 74 East St., Third Floor Training Center, Plainville. Registration required. CTClearingHouse.org/registration.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

BRISTOL

NATURE AS HEALER. 1 p.m. With Marlow Shami. Rewards and challenges of Connecticut with nature in a mass-technological culture. Slides, guided meditation, and outdoor nature connecting activity (weather permitted). Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH 101. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m., light dinner. 7 to 8:30 p.m., program presentation. Laurel Regan, APRN, director of Behavioral Health Hartford HealthCare at Home will provide information on relevant mental health issues. Also will include information on local resources available to assist residents in New Britain, Southington, and Plainville. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register by May 30. (860) 747-5728.