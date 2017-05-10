Kids listings, starting May 12

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

ANNUAL SPRING FAIR AND ROCKS FOR ALL AGES. 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Live music, guided nature hikes, live animals, food, pond discovery and more. Bristol and Meriden Gem and Mineral Clubs are collaborating by presenting “Rocks for All Ages,” which will consist of stations that focus on different aspects of the earth sciences. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

MAKE YOUR OWN MOTHER’S DAY CARDS. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all ages. Library will supply all you need. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450, ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

SUNDAY, MAY 14

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY AFTERNOON PAINT CLASS. 3 to 5 p.m. Mothers bring your daughter, son, husband, grandparent, or best friend for a paint class. Singles are welcome too. Each attendee will have their own canvas to paint while the instructor guides yoru way to a beautiful masterpiece that can stand alone or combined with your guests to make an enter paiting. All ages welcome but recommended for children over age 5. $30 per couple, $20 per single for members. $35 per couple and $25 per single for nomembers. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

SANDY’S BATON STUDIO WILL PRESENT ITS FINAL ANNUAL REVUE. 7 p.m. “Twirling with Movies and Musicals.” Numerous former students from the 1960s to 1990s will perform along with college feature twirlers. Both Sandy’s Parade Corps and Show Troupe will disband. Lessons for competitive students will continue. Public invited. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $7 at the door. Under 5 admitted free. Former students welcome to join the fun. (860) 589-6171.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.