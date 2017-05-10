Miscellaneous listings, starting May 12

MAY 12

BRISTOL

‘DR. NO.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon” all shown on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St, Bristol. $3. Refreshments.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

DINNER DANCE. Benefit for Bristol Eastern High School 2017 Safe Graduation. Entertainment, the Beaudoin Brothers. Pasta buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes. Nuchies, Central Street, Bristol. Advanced registration required. Bristol Eastern High School c/o BEHS Safe Grad, 632 King St., Bristol. behssafegrad@gmail.com

ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LETTER CARRIERS. Leave non-perishable food items at your mail receptacle. Letter carriers will collect when mail is delivered. All donations say in community for local pantries. Many pantry shelves are depleted this time of year.

WALK FOR WISHES. Benefit for Make A Wish. 8 a.m., Register. 9 a.m., walk begins. Wish Reveal will be 10:30 a.m. Lake Compounce Amusement Park, Bristol. Register. Ct.wish.org/walk.

NEW DEPARTURE COMPANY EXHIBIT. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol History Room, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

PLANT SALE. Held by Bristol Garden Club and Bristol Rotary Club. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barnes Nature Center, Shrub Road, Bristol.

OTHER

SINGLES MINIATURE GOLF. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Safari Golf, 2340 Wilbur Cross Highway, Berlin. Play for fun. Enjoy refreshments after. $8. (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

POKER RUN. Held by PARC. 9 a.m., VFW Hall, 8 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Riders leave at 10 a.m. with last bike out by 11 a.m. 90 minute route includes stops throughout central Connecticut. Upon return, riders and guests can have lunch, enjoy music, and enter to win prizes. Honors Ed Mercure, a former Plainville resident, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. $25 for riders, $15 for passengers. Supporters who choose not to ride can have lunch for $10 at VFW. For tickets, email www.parcdisabilitiesct.org, (860) 747-0316, edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

BRISTOL

WARBLER WEDNESDAYS. 7 to 8:30 a.m. Explore the world of birds with a guided bird walk. Bring your binoculars. Dress appropriately. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

PLAINVILLE

AUTHOR MATTHEW DICKS. 7 p.m. Will speak about his books, “Memoirs of an Imaginary Friends,” “Something Missing,” and “Unexpectedly Milo.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring book and supplies. Wine and cheese party. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Pre-register. $5. (860) 583-6309, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, write Color Craze on outside of envelope.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

BRISTOL

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT YOUR TIME PIECE. 1 to 3 p.m. Micah Tasker of TheVintageWatchMan.com will be on hand to help you learn about the history of your timepiece. Museums are restricted by law so appraisal values will not be given at this event. Depending on the number of patrons attending the event, the number of evaluations will be limited to three per person. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. ClockandWatchMuseum.org (860) 583-6070.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Iron Horse Boulevard Walkway, Jim Gallagher Way, Simsbury. After go for lunch nearby. (860) 582-8229.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY THOMAS MAYER OF SOUTHINGTON. ‘Florida Scenes.’ Retired public school art teacher. The Gallery at The Orchads, Community Room on the second floor, at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.