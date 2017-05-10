Obituaries: Dorothy L. Bergeron

Dorothy L (Schmelder) Bergeron, 79, of Plymouth, beloved wife of Robert Bergeron for 59 years, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on May 9, 2017. Born on March 26, 1938 in Bristol CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lavinia Schmelder. Dorothy graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Bristol High School. She worked for Eagle Lock and Caldor and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting with her grandchildren and making frequent day trips to the Connecticut shoreline. Dorothy is survived by her children: Leslie Bryant and her husband Robert of Pennsylvania, son Jeffrey and wife Rita of Virginia; and five grandchildren, Jakob, Noah, Alexa, Kailey and Ava. Dorothy is also survived by her brothers: William and his wife Delle of Missouri, Howard of Bristol, and Lawrence and his wife Jean of Bristol; her sisters: Beverly Guimond and husband Richard of Burlington, Shirley Coughlin and husband Peter of Terryville, and Marilyn Schmelder of Bristol. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers: Robert and Gordon, and her sisters-in-law: Barbara and Deborah Schmelder. Funeral services will be celebrated at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St. Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday May 12, 2017 at 11 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to Forestville Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church,

