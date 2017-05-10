Obituaries; Kathleen Winters

Kathleen (Casavant) Winters, 71, of Bristol, widow of William Winters, died on Monday (May 8, 2017) at Hartford Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. Kathy was born on May 3, 1946 in Burlington, VT to Shirley (Monta) Casavant of Bristol and the late Leslie Casavant. Kathy grew up in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High School in 1964. She married William Winters and they had three children; Jeffrey, Cheryl and Bryan. Kathy worked at Bristol Hospital for 30 years and was a foster parent and made a difference in the lives of many children. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor which sustained her during difficult times in her life. She was a wonderful cook, loved Maine, lighthouses and pugs. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She fought her disease with strength, grace and determination. She leaves behind her mother, Shirley of Bristol; sister Lynne Hawkins and her husband Dave of Berlin; son Bryan Winters of Bristol; grandsons Alan Chapman, Luke Winters and James Moyers; granddaughter Elizabeth Napolitano and her fiancé Harvey Marrero; two special great-granddaughters, Anna and Elena Marrero; and niece Katherine Genovese, her husband James and four sons, Miguel, Antonio, James and Jayce. She also leaves behind a special friend, Cathy Morelli. She will be missed by her many friends and family. She was pre-deceased by her son Jeffrey Winters, daughter Cheryl Moyers, husband, William and father, Leslie. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Rahman, Dr. Haley, the staffs at Fresenius Dialysis, Sheriden Woods, Hospital of Central Connecticut and Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital. A special thank you to the Marrero family for their support to Kathy, Elizabeth and the entire family. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol, on Friday (May 12, 2017) at 1 PM where she will be buried with her father, husband and children. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit Kathy’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

