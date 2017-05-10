Police identify suspects of Rockwell Park fight

Bristol police have started to make arrests in the investigation of the fight that took place at Rockwell Park last month.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers were able to obtain four arrest warrants and issue three juvenile summons as well as one infraction after investigating a fight that broke out at the park on April 17. To date, police have arrested 27-year-old Jonmeshia White of Bristol, who was charged with second degree breach of peace, and 42-year-old Danielle Benoit of Bristol, who was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree breach of peace, the release said. According to the investigation, the fight broke out after a dispute between White and Benoit’s daughters, who were charged as juveniles with second degree breach of peace, the release said. White accused two juveniles of harassing her mother, who was also at Rockwell Park, the release said. After learning that her daughters were involved in a dispute with White, Benoit arrived to the park. While there, a physical altercation broke out between White, Benoit and Benoit’s two daughters, the release said. The fight was later posted on social media.

At one point, a juvenile male, who was charged with second degree breach of peace, joined the fight along with 19-year-old Destiney DeVito of Bristol and 18-year-old Alessandra Pinto of Bristol. Police are currently holding active arrest warrants for DeVito and Pinto, who will both be charged with second degree breach of peace, the release said.

In addition, an infraction was issued for 18-year-old Tyler Bourgoin of Bristol, who was charged with violating a city ordinance that deals with prohibited behavior in parks, the release said.

Both White and Benoit were released on a non-surety bond and are due to appear in Bristol Superior Court on May 22.

In the release, Bristol police thanked community members who came forward to help identify the suspects and witnesses in the video that was posted on social media.